GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TN HSC Results 2018: TN Board Class 12 Results 2018 Expected Soon. Click Here to Know More

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TN HSC) also known as the Tamil Nadu Board will announce the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 resultS 2018 on May 16, 2018. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TN HSC) or the Tamil Nadu Board shall release the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 results 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2018, 11:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TN HSC Results 2018: TN Board Class 12 Results 2018 Expected Soon. Click Here to Know More
(Image: News18.com)
The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TN HSC) also known as the Tamil Nadu Board will announce the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 results 2018 on May 16, 2018. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TN HSC) or the Tamil Nadu Board shall release the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 results 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

The TN Board HSC Exams 2018 or the TN HSC Exams 2018 were conducted between 1st March to 6th April 2018. Students can also check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 resultS 2018 on examresults.net.

Students must follow the steps to check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 resultS 2018:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of Tamil Nadu Board tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says TN HSC Results 2018 Click Here.

Step 3: Fill in the required details to obtain your Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 resultS 2018.

Step 4: Download your TN HSC Results 2018 and take a printout of your Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 resultS 2018.

Students who have appeared for TN HSC Exam 2018 or TN HSC Class 12 Exam 2018 can check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 results 2018 on mobile

Students looking forward to their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 results 2018 should keep checking the official website of TN Board.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You