TN HSE +1 March 2018 Statement of Marks released at dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now

The examination of class 11th was conducted in the month of March 2018 and the provisional mark sheet for the same is available on the official website.

Updated:August 13, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
TN HSE +1 March 2018 Statement of Marks including revaluation/ retotalling results 2018 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Government of Tamil Nadu on its official website - dge.tn.nic.in.

The examination of class 11th was conducted in the month of March 2018 and the provisional mark sheet for the same is available on the official website. Candidates can check and download the results by following the below mentioned url:

How to check TN HSE +1 March 2018 Mark sheet?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘HSe First Year March 2018 - Statement of Marks for Individuals - Server II’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like registration number, date of birth and the code given on the page
Step 4 – Click on View result
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://164.100.167.8/plusoneprind/

Candidates who had applied for Revaluation or Retotalling need to click on ‘HSE First Year March 2018 – Statement of Marks for Individuals (including RV RT) – Server 1’ link.

Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/plusoneprind/

