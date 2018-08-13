English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TN HSE +1 March 2018 Statement of Marks released at dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now
The examination of class 11th was conducted in the month of March 2018 and the provisional mark sheet for the same is available on the official website.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
TN HSE +1 March 2018 Statement of Marks including revaluation/ retotalling results 2018 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Government of Tamil Nadu on its official website - dge.tn.nic.in.
The examination of class 11th was conducted in the month of March 2018 and the provisional mark sheet for the same is available on the official website. Candidates can check and download the results by following the below mentioned url:
How to check TN HSE +1 March 2018 Mark sheet?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘HSe First Year March 2018 - Statement of Marks for Individuals - Server II’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like registration number, date of birth and the code given on the page
Step 4 – Click on View result
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://164.100.167.8/plusoneprind/
Candidates who had applied for Revaluation or Retotalling need to click on ‘HSE First Year March 2018 – Statement of Marks for Individuals (including RV RT) – Server 1’ link.
Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/plusoneprind/
Also Watch
The examination of class 11th was conducted in the month of March 2018 and the provisional mark sheet for the same is available on the official website. Candidates can check and download the results by following the below mentioned url:
How to check TN HSE +1 March 2018 Mark sheet?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘HSe First Year March 2018 - Statement of Marks for Individuals - Server II’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like registration number, date of birth and the code given on the page
Step 4 – Click on View result
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://164.100.167.8/plusoneprind/
Candidates who had applied for Revaluation or Retotalling need to click on ‘HSE First Year March 2018 – Statement of Marks for Individuals (including RV RT) – Server 1’ link.
Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/plusoneprind/
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Hits Back at Internet Users Calling Him Out for Harbouring Nepotism After Takht Announcement
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
- AK-47 Assault Rifle Manufacturer Kalashnikov Has Made a Bike for Vladimir Putin's Presidential Escort
- Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Salman Khan Takes On a Professor Avatar to Educate Some Unusual Students
- Salman Khan Has Taken the Love of His Life to Malta as He Shoots for Bharat
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...