English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TN HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st Year result out at dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now!
The examination of Higher Secondary Certificate HSE (+1) or class 11th Special Supplementary for class 11th was conducted in the month of June 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year result has been released today i.e.13th August 2018 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on its official website - dge.tn.nic.in. The examination of Higher Secondary Certificate HSE (+1) or class 11th Special Supplementary for class 11th was conducted in the month of June 2018.
Candidates who had appeared in the Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year examination can now check and download the result by following the instructions given below:
How to check Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘ HSE Special Supplementary June 2018 First Year - Statement of Marks for Individuals’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like registration number, date of birth and the code mentioned
Step 4 - Result will display on the screen
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/plusoneprind/
Also Watch
Candidates who had appeared in the Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year examination can now check and download the result by following the instructions given below:
How to check Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘ HSE Special Supplementary June 2018 First Year - Statement of Marks for Individuals’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like registration number, date of birth and the code mentioned
Step 4 - Result will display on the screen
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/plusoneprind/
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Men Against Boys For Now — Hussain Criticises India's Meek Surrender Against England
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Bit-part Role: No bowling, No Batting, No Catch for Adil Rashid in 2nd Test Rout
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...