TN HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st Year result out at dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now!

Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year result has been released today i.e.13th August 2018 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on its official website - dge.tn.nic.in. The examination of Higher Secondary Certificate HSE (+1) or class 11th Special Supplementary for class 11th was conducted in the month of June 2018.Candidates who had appeared in the Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year examination can now check and download the result by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the link ‘ HSE Special Supplementary June 2018 First Year - Statement of Marks for Individuals’ on the home pageStep 3 – Enter details like registration number, date of birth and the code mentionedStep 4 - Result will display on the screenStep 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference