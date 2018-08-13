TN HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st Year result out at dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now!

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:August 13, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year result has been released today i.e.13th August 2018 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on its official website - dge.tn.nic.in. The examination of Higher Secondary Certificate HSE (+1) or class 11th Special Supplementary for class 11th was conducted in the month of June 2018.

Candidates who had appeared in the Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year examination can now check and download the result by following the instructions given below:

How to check Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) Special Supplementary June 2018 1st year result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘ HSE Special Supplementary June 2018 First Year - Statement of Marks for Individuals’ on the home page

Step 3 – Enter details like registration number, date of birth and the code mentioned

Step 4 - Result will display on the screen

Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/plusoneprind/


