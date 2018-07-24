GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018 out dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now

TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018 has been released on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu – dge.tn.nic.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 24, 2018, 6:51 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018 has been released on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu – dge.tn.nic.in. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination 2018 was conducted in the month of June and July 2018 along with the Supplementary Examination for class 10th for the candidates who were not able to qualify the examination in first attempt. Approximately 8.66 lakh students appeared in HSC Supplementary Examination 2018 out of which about 4.63 lakh were girls and 4.03 lakh were boys.

Candidates who had appeared for HSC Supplementary Examination 2018 can now follow the instructions below and download their Provisional Mark Sheets:

How to check TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://dge.tn.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘HSe Special Supplementary June 2018 Second Year - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals'

Step 3 – Enter your Register Number, Date of Birth, Enter Code and click on View Result

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/hscprind/

