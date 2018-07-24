English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018 out dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now
TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018 has been released on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu – dge.tn.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018 has been released on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu – dge.tn.nic.in. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination 2018 was conducted in the month of June and July 2018 along with the Supplementary Examination for class 10th for the candidates who were not able to qualify the examination in first attempt. Approximately 8.66 lakh students appeared in HSC Supplementary Examination 2018 out of which about 4.63 lakh were girls and 4.03 lakh were boys.
Candidates who had appeared for HSC Supplementary Examination 2018 can now follow the instructions below and download their Provisional Mark Sheets:
How to check TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://dge.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘HSe Special Supplementary June 2018 Second Year - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals'
Step 3 – Enter your Register Number, Date of Birth, Enter Code and click on View Result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/hscprind/
Also Watch
Candidates who had appeared for HSC Supplementary Examination 2018 can now follow the instructions below and download their Provisional Mark Sheets:
How to check TN HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://dge.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘HSe Special Supplementary June 2018 Second Year - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals'
Step 3 – Enter your Register Number, Date of Birth, Enter Code and click on View Result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/hscprind/
Also Watch
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Showers Kisses on Deepika Padukone As She Dresses Up for a Campaign; See Pic
- Trump's Threatening Tweet to Iran President Rouhani Has Become A CAPS-LOCK MEME
- Formula One Chiefs Rule Out Miami Grand Prix in 2019
- Six Months After First Hunger Death, Workers in Jharkhand's Coal Mining Hub Fear They May Be Next
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...