1-min read

TN HSE+2 Result 2019 to be Announced: List of Websites to Check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores

The TN HSE+2 result 2019 declared on the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE and the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education (TN HSE) at tnresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 19, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
TN HSE+2 Result 2019 | In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Government Examinations or the DGE declared the result for TN HSE+2 for the year 2018-2019. The TN HSE+2 result 2019 declared on the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE and the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education (TN HSE) at tnresults.nic.in. Therefore, you will find you Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2019 on the official websites. However, there are other websites that are hosting the Tamil Nadu +2 result, apart from the official one. It is advisable for students to directly visit these websites because the official website, which is tnresults.nic.in, will turn excessively slow and can also crash at the time of the +2 result. Thus, if you fail to check your result, then News18 has got you covered. Visit all the websites below to access your TN HSE +2 result.

Pass Percentage

Total passing % - 91.3%
Girls passing % - 93.64%
Boys passing % - 88.57%

Top 3 districts -

Thirupur - 95.37%
Erode - 95.23%
Perambalur - 95.15%

The other websites where you can check your TN HSE +2 result 2019 are enlisted below:
1. examresults.net
2. dge.tn.nic.in
3. dge.tn.gov.in
4. indiaresults.com
5. results.gov.in

The DGE, Tamil Nadu had announced the date and time of the declaration of the Tamil Nadu HSE 12th result in an official notification. The TN HSE+2 is equivalent to the class 12 examination and will be declared by Tamil Nadu DGE and Tamil Nadu Board of Higher Secondary Education today.

How to Check TN HSE+2 result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website for Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education at tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for HSE+2 Tamil Nadu results
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: Log in to the portal using your details, including roll no, date of birth
Step 5: Your result for TN HSE+2 examinations will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download your Tamil Nadu HSE+2 examination results for future reference

Every year, almost 8 lakh students appear for the Higher Secondary Education Examination in Tamil Nadu. Last year, the overall pass percentage for HSE+2 of Tamil Nadu board was 91.1 percent.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

