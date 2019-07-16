Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

TN Man Accused of Raping British Woman Arrested in Bengaluru After He Escaped from Goa Police in June

Ramachandra Yellappa is accused of allegedly raping a 48-year-old British tourist near South Goa's Canacona railway station and had fled from custody while he was being shifted to a court for trial on June 28.

IANS

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TN Man Accused of Raping British Woman Arrested in Bengaluru After He Escaped from Goa Police in June
Image for representation.
Loading...

Panaji: A 30-year-old rape accused who escaped from judicial custody last month has been arrested in Bengaluru, Goa Police said on Tuesday.

Ramachandra Yellappa is accused of allegedly raping a 48-year-old British tourist near South Goa's Canacona railway station and had fled from custody while he was being shifted to a court for trial on June 28.

"A team of officials from Margao town police station has arrested the accused Ramachandra Yellappa in Bengaluru based on a tip-off," a Goa Police spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

Yellappa, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was being escorted to a trial court for a hearing last month, when he escaped from the toilet of the court complex, forcing the police to launch a manhunt to trace him.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram