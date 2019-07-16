English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN Man Accused of Raping British Woman Arrested in Bengaluru After He Escaped from Goa Police in June
Ramachandra Yellappa is accused of allegedly raping a 48-year-old British tourist near South Goa's Canacona railway station and had fled from custody while he was being shifted to a court for trial on June 28.
Panaji: A 30-year-old rape accused who escaped from judicial custody last month has been arrested in Bengaluru, Goa Police said on Tuesday.
Ramachandra Yellappa is accused of allegedly raping a 48-year-old British tourist near South Goa's Canacona railway station and had fled from custody while he was being shifted to a court for trial on June 28.
"A team of officials from Margao town police station has arrested the accused Ramachandra Yellappa in Bengaluru based on a tip-off," a Goa Police spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.
Yellappa, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was being escorted to a trial court for a hearing last month, when he escaped from the toilet of the court complex, forcing the police to launch a manhunt to trace him.
