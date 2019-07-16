Take the pledge to vote

TN Man Hands Over Property, Cash Before Ending Life Along With Father, Sister

The police suspect that Gopalakrishnan had given the money to his sister after the three decided to end their lives.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
TN Man Hands Over Property, Cash Before Ending Life Along With Father, Sister
Representative image.
Coimbatore: A 70-year-old man, his son and a daughter allegedly committed suicide in neighbouring Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu, police said here Tuesday.

Ironically, the 37-year-old son, before taking his life on Monday, gave house documents and Rs 30,000 in cash to his youngest sister staying at Iduvai, saying she may need the money during an emergency. Little did she realise the money was meant for their funeral expenses.

After handing over the money, Gopalakrishnan returned home at Mangalam and hanged himself. Later, his father Durairaj and elder sister Selvi consumed poison, police said.

Neighbours took them to a government hospital where Durairaj was declared brought dead and Selvi succumbed on Tuesday, they said.

The police suspect that Gopalakrishnan had given the money to his sister after the three decided to end their lives.

