TN Minister's PA 'Kidnapped' by Four of a Gang in Tiruppur District, Released

Police said Karnan was abducted at knifepoint by four persons from Udumalai in Tiruppur district.

A Personal Assistant of Tamil Nadu's Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday but released later on by his abductors, following which a probe has been launched.

Police said Karnan was abducted at knifepoint by four persons from Udumalai in Tiruppur district.

After Karnan was driven off in a car by his abductors, police launched a probe and began vehicle-checking drive. Later, the abductors dropped Karan a few kms from his office and sped away.

The Tiruppur police is questioning Karnan to get clues to the incident.

