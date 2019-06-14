TN MRB 2019 Nurse Admit Card Released at mrb.tn.gov.in, Click for Direct Links, Steps Here

TN MRB 2019 Nurse Admit Card| The admit card for Staff Nurse of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) Examination was released. The TN MRB 2019 Nurse Admit Card or Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board’s official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The exam administrator has added a direct a URL to download the Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019. It can be accessed by clicking here admitcards.online-ap1.com and entering details like application number, date of birth and captcha code. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board will conduct the nurse examination on June 23 (Sunday). According to the information available in the official TNMRB Nurse Recruitment 2019 document, as many as 2,865 nurse posts are open and selection will be done through written examination.

Steps to download Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019

Step 1- Visit the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board’s official website mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, spot ‘TNMRB Nurse Admit Card 2019’ tab and click on it

Step 3- On Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card window- enter the required details

Step 4- Hit the submit button and the admit card can be downloaded

Step 5- Take a printout for future reference.

Check the details like assigned exam centre, venue and timing for TNMRB Nurse 2019 Exam printed on the Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019.