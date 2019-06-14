Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TN MRB 2019 Nurse Admit Card Released at mrb.tn.gov.in, Click for Direct Links, Steps Here

The exam administrator has added a direct a URL to download the Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TN MRB 2019 Nurse Admit Card Released at mrb.tn.gov.in, Click for Direct Links, Steps Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

TN MRB 2019 Nurse Admit Card| The admit card for Staff Nurse of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) Examination was released. The TN MRB 2019 Nurse Admit Card or Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board’s official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The exam administrator has added a direct a URL to download the Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019. It can be accessed by clicking here admitcards.online-ap1.com and entering details like application number, date of birth and captcha code. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board will conduct the nurse examination on June 23 (Sunday). According to the information available in the official TNMRB Nurse Recruitment 2019 document, as many as 2,865 nurse posts are open and selection will be done through written examination.

Steps to download Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019

Step 1- Visit the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board’s official website mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, spot ‘TNMRB Nurse Admit Card 2019’ tab and click on it

Step 3- On Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card window- enter the required details

Step 4- Hit the submit button and the admit card can be downloaded

Step 5- Take a printout for future reference.

Check the details like assigned exam centre, venue and timing for TNMRB Nurse 2019 Exam printed on the Tamil Nadu MRB Admit Card 2019.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram