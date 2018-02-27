English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018: 229 Posts, Apply before 5th March 2018
The last day to pay the application fee offline via Indian Bank is 7th March 2018.
Screen grab of TN Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB)
TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018 has begun on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu - mrb.tn.gov.in. TN MRB is inviting applications from Diploma holders to apply for the posts of Pharmacist – Unani, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Siddha. The application process for the same has begun and candidates must apply online on or before 5th March 2018. The last day to pay the application fee offline via Indian Bank is 7th March 2018. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:
How to apply for TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ tab from the homepage
Step 3 – Click on ‘Application Register/Login’ tab in front of the post you are applying for
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mrb.online-ap1.com/
Read the official notification to ascertain your eligibility from the following page:
http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/notifications.html
TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details
Pharmacist Unani - 20 vacancies
Pharmacist Homeopathy - 23 vacancies
Pharmacist Ayurveda - 38 vacancies
Pharmacist Sidhha - 148 vacancies
TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018 – Selection Process
There will be no Oral Test or Interview and candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks scored in academic and technical qualifications. 50% weightage will be given to Diploma marks, 30% to Class 12th or HSC and 20% weightage will be given to Class 10th Marks. Rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu will be applicable.
