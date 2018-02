TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018: 229 Posts, Apply before 5th March 2018

TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018 has begun on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu - mrb.tn.gov.in. TN MRB is inviting applications from Diploma holders to apply for the posts of Pharmacist – Unani, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Siddha. The application process for the same has begun and candidates must apply online on or before 5th March 2018. The last day to pay the application fee offline via Indian Bank is 7th March 2018. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ tab from the homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Application Register/Login’ tab in front of the post you are applying forStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceRead the official notification to ascertain your eligibility from the following page:Pharmacist Unani - 20 vacanciesPharmacist Homeopathy - 23 vacanciesPharmacist Ayurveda - 38 vacanciesPharmacist Sidhha - 148 vacanciesThere will be no Oral Test or Interview and candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks scored in academic and technical qualifications. 50% weightage will be given to Diploma marks, 30% to Class 12th or HSC and 20% weightage will be given to Class 10th Marks. Rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu will be applicable.