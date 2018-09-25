English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN MRB Recruitment 2018: 1884 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply before 15th Oct 2018
TN MRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1884 Assistant Surgeon vacancies has begun today on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) – mrb.tn.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TN MRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1884 Assistant Surgeon vacancies has begun today on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) – mrb.tn.gov.in. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be organized on 9th December 2018 at Chennai. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 15th October 2018:
How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Surgeon?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ tab
Step 3 – Click on Register / Login given in front of 07/MRB/2018 - ASSISTANT SURGEON (GENERAL)
Step 4 – Register yourself and Login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://mrbofficer.online-ap1.com/asst_surgeon/
Application Fee:
General Category Candidates - Rs.750
SC / SCA / ST / DAP (PH) Category Candidates - Rs. 375
TN MRB Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Surgeon - Important Dates:
Online Application Process Begins – 25th September 2018
Online Application Process Ends – 15th October 2018
Last Date to Submit Application Fee – 17th October 2018
Exam Date – 9th December 2018
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination comprising of 200 Objective Type Undergraduate level questions.
How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Surgeon?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ tab
Step 3 – Click on Register / Login given in front of 07/MRB/2018 - ASSISTANT SURGEON (GENERAL)
Step 4 – Register yourself and Login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://mrbofficer.online-ap1.com/asst_surgeon/
Application Fee:
General Category Candidates - Rs.750
SC / SCA / ST / DAP (PH) Category Candidates - Rs. 375
TN MRB Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Surgeon - Important Dates:
Online Application Process Begins – 25th September 2018
Online Application Process Ends – 15th October 2018
Last Date to Submit Application Fee – 17th October 2018
Exam Date – 9th December 2018
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination comprising of 200 Objective Type Undergraduate level questions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar’s Wish on Daughter Nitara’s Birthday: Please Don’t Grow Up Just Yet
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in the U.S. for $5799, Continental 650 GT for $5999
- Cricket Isn’t An Olympic Sport, Then Why Make It One?
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...