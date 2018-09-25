GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TN MRB Recruitment 2018: 1884 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply before 15th Oct 2018

TN MRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1884 Assistant Surgeon vacancies has begun today on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) – mrb.tn.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 25, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
TN MRB Recruitment 2018: 1884 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply before 15th Oct 2018
(Image: News18.com)
TN MRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1884 Assistant Surgeon vacancies has begun today on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) – mrb.tn.gov.in. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be organized on 9th December 2018 at Chennai. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 15th October 2018:

How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Surgeon?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ tab

Step 3 – Click on Register / Login  given in front of 07/MRB/2018 - ASSISTANT SURGEON (GENERAL)

Step 4 – Register yourself and Login to your profile

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://mrbofficer.online-ap1.com/asst_surgeon/

Application Fee:

General Category Candidates - Rs.750
SC / SCA / ST / DAP (PH) Category Candidates - Rs. 375

TN MRB Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Surgeon - Important Dates:

Online Application Process Begins – 25th September 2018

Online Application Process Ends – 15th October 2018

Last Date to Submit Application Fee – 17th October 2018

Exam Date – 9th December 2018

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination comprising of 200 Objective Type Undergraduate level questions.
