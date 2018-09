TN MRB Recruitment 2018: 1884 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply before 15th Oct 2018

TN MRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1884 Assistant Surgeon vacancies has begun today on the official website of Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) – mrb.tn.gov.in. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be organized on 9December 2018 at Chennai. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 15October 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ tabStep 3 – Click on Register / Login given in front of 07/MRB/2018 - ASSISTANT SURGEON (GENERAL)Step 4 – Register yourself and Login to your profileStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://mrbofficer.online-ap1.com/asst_surgeon/ General Category Candidates - Rs.750SC / SCA / ST / DAP (PH) Category Candidates - Rs. 375Online Application Process Begins – 25September 2018Online Application Process Ends – 15October 2018Last Date to Submit Application Fee – 17October 2018Exam Date – 9December 2018Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination comprising of 200 Objective Type Undergraduate level questions.