1-MIN READ

TN Rights Panel Issues Notice to Civic Official For Damaging Fruit Carts of Vendors

Representational image. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma - RC1B08158800

Representational image. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma - RC1B08158800

A video of Thomas going berserk in Vaniyambadi went viral on social media where he was seen throwing fruits on to the streets; throwing bananas sold by a woman on a pushcart on the road and also upturning another pushcart with fruits.

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday suo moto issued notice to Vaniyambadi Municipality Commissioner Cecil Thomas for throwing away fruits of street vendors and overturning a pushcart with fruits.

A video of Thomas going berserk in Vaniyambadi went viral on social media where he was seen throwing fruits on to the streets; throwing bananas sold by a woman on a pushcart on the road and also upturning another pushcart with fruits.

The Commission has called for a report from Thomas in two weeks time on his high-handed actions.

According to the rights panel, the official should have taken legal action against the vendors if they had violated the rules, and held he had violated the human rights of the vendors.

DMK MP Kanimozhi had condemned the action of Thomas.

