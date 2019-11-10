TN Seshan, Former Chief Election Commissioner Known for Reforming Indian Poll Process, Passes Away

New Delhi: Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan passed away at his residence in Chennai on Sunday evening following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Born as Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan on December 15, 1932, in Thirunellai, Palakkad district, Kerala, Seshan was widely known and remembered for his electoral reforms and had played a major role in drastically ending electoral malpractices in the country.

The legendary Seshan was not keeping good health for the past couple of years and he passed away at about 9.30pm, a senior police official said. Known for his no-nonsense attitude, he was largely confined to his home here for the past several years due to old age.

Seshan was the 10th chief election commissioner of India and has served 1990 and 1996.

At the time, elections were all about money and muscle power and the polling body was unable to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct was adhered to. Once Seshan took over, he brought a major change and changed the face of the commission.

Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Seshan served the country with utmost integrity and His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative.

Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2019

Former CEC SY Qureshi said Seshan was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors.

Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) November 10, 2019

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "Sad that former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father's classmate at Victoria College Palakkad. A courageous & crusty boss who asserted the Election Commission's autonomy & authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.