Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

TN Seshan, Former Chief Election Commissioner Known for Reforming Indian Poll Process, Passes Away

Seshan, who became the 10th chief election commissioner of India between 1990 and 1996, had played a major role in drastically ending electoral malpractices in the country.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
TN Seshan, Former Chief Election Commissioner Known for Reforming Indian Poll Process, Passes Away
File photo of former chief election commissioner TN Sheshan.

New Delhi: Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan passed away at his residence in Chennai on Sunday evening following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Born as Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan on December 15, 1932, in Thirunellai, Palakkad district, Kerala, Seshan was widely known and remembered for his electoral reforms and had played a major role in drastically ending electoral malpractices in the country.

The legendary Seshan was not keeping good health for the past couple of years and he passed away at about 9.30pm, a senior police official said. Known for his no-nonsense attitude, he was largely confined to his home here for the past several years due to old age.

Seshan was the 10th chief election commissioner of India and has served 1990 and 1996.

At the time, elections were all about money and muscle power and the polling body was unable to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct was adhered to. Once Seshan took over, he brought a major change and changed the face of the commission.

Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Seshan served the country with utmost integrity and His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative.

Former CEC SY Qureshi said Seshan was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "Sad that former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father's classmate at Victoria College Palakkad. A courageous & crusty boss who asserted the Election Commission's autonomy & authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy."

