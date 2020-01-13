TN Spl Sub-inspector Murder: Accused Were in Kerala for 2 Days after Committing Crime, Say Cops

Chennai: Two men accused of killing a 56-year-old special sub-inspector were seen in Thiruvananthapuram district an hour before the murder of Y Wilson that took place at a check-post near Kaliyakkavilai in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu on January 8.

The Kerala police has released the CCTV footages of Thoufique and Abdul Shameem walking with a bag in the state capital on the day around 8pm. Police said though there was an auto strike that day, the two men managed to hire an auto for Rs 400 and took a round of the city. The duo are absconding since then and a search is on to nab the two men.

“They escaped in the same auto after the murder and returned to the same place (in Thiruvananthapuram), stayed there for two days and regularly visited the nearby mosque,” said a police officer.

Police are currently searching for the bag that the two accused were carrying on the day of the crime. They suspect the bag could have been transferred to some other place after the murder.

Meanwhile, the auto driver has been detained and is being questioned about the places the accused had travelled to on January 8.

A police officer said, “We are trying to nab the accused. They have switched off their cell phones, but all efforts on to track them. We have detained four of their relative for investigation.”

Q Branch police sources said one Ejas Pasha has been arrested for allegedly supplying four guns to the two men. One of the guns could have been used to murder Wilson, added the source.

Wilson had reportedly stopped the duo for an inquiry at the check-post when the assailants fired at him thrice and fled the spot. CCTV footage identified them as residents of Thiruvithamkoor (Thoufique) and Nagercoil (Shameem).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.