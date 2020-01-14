TN Spl Sub-inspector Murder: Two Suspects Arrested from Udupi District in K'taka, NIA Joins Probe

Bengaluru: Two persons suspected to have killed a special sub-inspector of police in Tamil Nadu last week were apprehended by the Karnataka Police from the coastal district of Udupi.

The duo, identified as Abdul Shameem and Toufeeq, were on the run after a hunt was launched over the killing of SSP Vincent Wilson on January 8.

Wilson was on duty at the Padanthalumoodu check-post along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border when he stopped a car coming towards Nagercoil from Thiruvananthapuram late in the night.

The occupants of the car (a Mahindra Scorpio) suddenly opened fire at him and fled. Wilson suffered bullet injuries in his head and stomach.

Teams of the TN police spread out in search of the duo in Karnataka and southern Tamil Nadu. After identifying the car and occupants, police later released pictures of two persons with a criminal history for allegedly killing Wilson.

Shameen was an accused in a 2014 murder case, while Toufeeq was named in the murder of a BJP leader in Kanyakumari. The duo were nabbed early on Tuesday when they allegedly tried to flee the state and move northwards in a bid to flee to Nepal.

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have also joined the investigation into the case.

As part of an operation to track down suspected terrorists who had disappeared from Tamil Nadu in the third week of December, three men were picked up from Bengaluru last week along with some weapons. Another five men were arrested in Tamil Nadu before that. All of them are suspected to be involved in sensational cases in Tamil Nadu, some of which have communal angles.

It is also suspected they had networked with like-minded individuals or groups in Karnataka.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.