1-MIN READ

TN SSLC 2020: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Exam Hall Ticket Released at Official Website

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The TNDGE has released the admit card for Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Exam 2020 on Thursday, June 4.

TN SSLC Hall Tickets 2020 | After multiple delays due to various reasons, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams has finally taken a call on conducting TN Board Class 10 examinations for the year 2020. In its first step, the TNDGE has released the admit card for Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Exam 2020 on Thursday, June 4. The TN SSLC 2020 examination hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website.


The Tamil Nadu Board has also released a detailed notification on the instructions related to ‘HSE March 2020 First year & Second-year private candidate hall ticket download’. Students can read the complete notification on the direct link.


This year, as many as nine lakh students will appear for SSLC Exam 2020 in Tamil Nadu this year. The students will be allowed to the TN SSLC Exams 2020 only with a valid hall ticket.


The state government had to postpone the SSCL, Plus 1 and Plus 2 Exams this year due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown. However, the board has now given its nod to conduct the examination in June.


Here’s how to download TN SSLC Admit Card 2020 online


Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDGE.

Step 2: On the homepage, select on the link for TN HSC 2020 Hall Tickets

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Enter your application number and other details and submit

Step 5: Your SSLC Exam Hall Ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference


Students and parents can also download the TN Board Class 10 Admit Card using the direct link


