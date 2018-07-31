English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 June Provisional Mark Sheet out at dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now!
The TN SSLC Supplementary examination was held in the month of June 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their result by following the instructions given below
TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 June Provisional Mark Sheet has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on its official website - dge.tn.nic.in.
The TN SSLC Supplementary examination was held in the month of June 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘SSLC Special Supplementary June 2018 - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals - Server 1’
Step 3 – Enter details like Register Number, date of birth and code mentioned on the screen
Step 4 – Click on View Results
Step 5 – Results will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the results and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/sslcprind/
The TN HSC Supplementary Results 2018 was released on 20th July 2018, earlier this month, by the Directorate and it is still available on the url given below:
http://dge.tn.nic.in/hscprind/
