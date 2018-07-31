TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 June Provisional Mark Sheet out at dge.tn.nic.in, Check Now!

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 June Provisional Mark Sheet has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on its official website - dge.tn.nic.in.The TN SSLC Supplementary examination was held in the month of June 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their result by following the instructions given below:How to check TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dge.tn.nic.inStep 2 – Click on the link ‘SSLC Special Supplementary June 2018 - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals - Server 1’Step 3 – Enter details like Register Number, date of birth and code mentioned on the screenStep 4 – Click on View ResultsStep 5 – Results will display on the screenStep 6 – Download the results and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://dge.tn.nic.in/sslcprind/The TN HSC Supplementary Results 2018 was released on 20th July 2018, earlier this month, by the Directorate and it is still available on the url given below:http://dge.tn.nic.in/hscprind/