TN Sweetshop Owner Claims His Mysurpa Can Cure Covid-19, Booked Under Food Safety Act

Taking action against a sweetshop owner who claimed that his Mysurpa - a sweet common in Southern India - could cure Covid-19, authorities booked him under Section 53 and Section 61 of Food Safety and Security Act.

Sriram, who owns the 'Sri Ram Vilas Nellai Lala Sweets' had put out flyers in many areas near his shop in Coimbatore, which detailed his Covid-19 cure claim. The advertisement also said that Sriram was willing to share the formula with Prime Minister Narendra Modi free of cost.

The flyer read that the sweet would taste bitter at first bite for those infected with coronavirus, and then turn sweet as "the immunity-boosters kicked in".

“We are ready to give this formula to the government free of cost. We will give it to PM Modi. If he wants us to work with the central team for a year, I am ready for it, without expecting a salary," Sriram said.

His advertisments went viral, drawing attention of regulators. Soon, authorities from the Food Safety and Security Authority of India, Coimbatore (FSSAI); the Joint Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, and District Siddha Medical Officer visited the shop, after being notified of the situation by the District Collector.

Sriram's food license has been suspended and his store has also been sealed by authorities. The authorities have seized 120 kg of Mysurpa, worth Rs 1 lakh, from the shop.

However, this is not an isolated incident as in late June, an FIR was registered in Jaipur against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurveda promoter Acharya Balakrishna, among others, for promoting an Ayurvedic coronavirus cure.