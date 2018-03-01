TN TET 2018 in October, 3,030 Other Posts, TNTRB Releases Annual Recruitment Planner 2018, Check Now

TN TET 2018 is tentatively scheduled to be organised in the month of October 2018.As per the Annual Recruitment Planner 2018 released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB), the official notification for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2018 is scheduled to be released in the first of July 2018 and the examination will be organised on 6th and 7th October 2018. The result of the same will be declared in the month of November 2018.Apart from the TN TET 2018 schedule, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has also released the recruitment schedule for the posts of Agricultural Instructor, Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges, Assistant Professor for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education, and Assistant Elementary Educational Officer.Agricultural Instructor – 25Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges – 1065Assistant Professor for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education – 1883Assistant Elementary Educational Officer – 57However, the board clarified that the Annual Recruitment Planner 2018 is for information purpose only. "The above schedule is a tentative programme to be followed by the Teachers Recruitment Board. This is only for information to the candidates to get prepared for the examination," read the official notification. Adding further, "TRB reserves its right to add or remove or modify any recruitment in the above said planner and also to postpone or advance any of dates mentioned in the planner."The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will issue the scheme of Examination and syllabus for each post on its website. Thereby candidates must keep a tab on the official website to apply online for these positions as and when the online application process commences.Interested candidates can download the TNTRB Annual Recruitment Planner 2018 from the url mentioned below:http://trb.tn.nic.in/TRBPLAN/01032018/Annual%20Plan.pdf