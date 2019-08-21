TN TET Paper 1 Result 2019 Released at trb.tn.nic.in. Check Eligibility Test Score Here Via Direct Link

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Result 2019, TN TET Result 2019 for paper 1. The TN TET Paper 1 Result 2019 was released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on its official website trb.tn.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Test can check their TN TET Paper 1 Result 2019 from the official website. Further, candidates can click on the TN TET Result 2019 Direct Link here to check their paper 1 score.

The Teachers Recruitment Board conducted Teacher Eligibility Test – 2019 for Paper – 1 on June 8. A Total of 1,62,314 candidates appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Paper-I examination. The tentative answer keys were published on Juny 9 on the website of the Teachers Recruitment Board. Representations, objections etc. were invited from the candidates within 5 days (upto July 15).

All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by subject experts. After thorough scrutiny, a revised and final answer key has been arrived at and based on that, OMR answer sheets have been valued and provisional mark list of the written examination for TNTET Paper-1 – 2019 are published herein.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will release the individual scores on August 22. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has also released TN TET final answer key 2019.

TNTET paper 1 result 2019: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official TN TRB website - trb.tn.nic.in.

Sep 2: Click on the link that says Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result for Paper 1

Step 3: Look for 'Click Here for Paper 1 result'

Step 4: A PDF file will open and list of candidates with roll numbers will appear on the screen.

