TN to Recharge Water Bodies with Treated Sewage, Says CM Palaniswami

Treating and recycling sewage had been included as part of the government's "Vision 2023," document announced by former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa.

PTI

July 11, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
TN to Recharge Water Bodies with Treated Sewage, Says CM Palaniswami
File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI Photo)
Chennai: With the city facing acute water shortage and forecast of more trouble in coming years, the Tamil Nadu government Thursday informed the state assembly that it would take up a project to use treated sewage water for replenishing water bodies.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said a Detailed Project Report will be prepared for recharging water bodies in and around the city with recycled water obtained after cleaning up sewage through a three stage treatment process.

Treating and recycling sewage had been included as part of the government's "Vision 2023," document announced by then Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa.

To elevate the water table, and find permanent and sustainable solutions to increase water resources, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will work on a DPR.

"The CMWSSB will prepare a DPR for letting recycled water in waterbodies obtained after a three-stage treatment of 260 Million Litre sewage," he said. His announcement comes amid water shortage being experienced in different parts of the state, especially in the capital city.

Palaniswami said a policy will also be prepared for setting up a grid comprising a pipe line network for reusing reclaimed water (after treatment of sewage) for several purposes and this will also help prevent pollution of water bodies.

Also, a DPR will be prepared to prevent mix up of sewage in water bodies in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Tiruchirappalli and explore feasibility of using recycled water for multiple purposes including industrial use and replenishing ground water, he said.

For taking forward the ongoing clean up exercise of Cooum and Adyar rivers and the Buckingham Canal here between 2019-2023, it has been estimated to cost about Rs 2,371 crore and this plan will be implemented, he said.

A modern bus terminus for Coimbatore will come up in the current fiscal at an expanse of 61.62 acre at Vellalore at a cost of Rs 178.26 crore, he added.

