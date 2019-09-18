TN TRB Admit Card 2019 Released at trb.tn.nic.in; Direct Link

TN TRB hall ticket 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB has declared TN TRB Hall Ticket 2019 for the direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade - I, 2018 - 2019. The TN TRB Hall Ticket 2019 was released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on its official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

Candidates who had applied for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other Departments for the year 2018-2019 are asked to download their admit card. Candidate can download the link via direct link here.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will conduct Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade - I the Computer Based Examination from September 27 to 29, 2019.

TN TRB Admit Card 2019: Know how to download

Candidates are requested to use their User ID and Password for downloading their Admit Card through the website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in from 17.09.2019 onwards in the following steps. To familiarize with Computer-based examination Practice test / Mock test is also available.

Step 1 - Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2 - Look for Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade-I - 2018-2019 - Admit Card and click on it

Step 3 - Enter User ID and password

Step 4: Click Dashboard

Step 5: Click Here to download TN TRB Admit Card 2019

Candidates should note:

(i) The candidates are instructed in their own interest to check the revised examinations schedule and the venue to avoid any last minute disappointment/inconvenience.

(ii) Ineligible candidates i.e those who have had Bachelor and Master degrees in different subject or whose equivalent qualifications as per extant Government Orders are not treated on par or those who have entered ineligible qualifications in the “Others” category in the online application.

(iii) The Board reserves the right to postpone/Re-schedule/cancel the examination

