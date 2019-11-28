Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019: Official Notification Released, Click Here to Know More

As per the official notification, the vacancy for the posts of lecturers in the polytechnic colleges will be held through recruitment process, which will be conducted for 15 subjects.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019: Official Notification Released, Click Here to Know More
Image for representation.

TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has issued the notice for the filling of Polytechnic lecturer post. The TNTRB has invited applications to fill the lecturers posts in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering /Non-Engineering), and Block Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Sub-Ordinate Service. The TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment notification is released on the official website. The candidates can check the detailed notification regarding the vacancy on the official website

As per the official notification, the vacancy for the posts of lecturers in the polytechnic colleges will be held through recruitment process, which will be conducted for 15 subjects. There are 219 vacancies for Mechanical Engineering, 134 for Computer Engineering, 118 for Electronics and Communication Engineering, and 112 for Civil Engineering among others. However, the vacancies are not available for lecturer in architecture.

A total of 1060 vacancies are up for recruitment through TB TRB Polytechnic lecturer application process. The application process will start soon and other important dates are expected to release by the TNTRB by next week.

TNTRB recruitment 2019: Eligibility and Age

All the interested candidates who want to fill the application form for TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019 should be below the age of 57 to apply for the lecturer post.

For education qualification, the candidate should have passed Bachelor’s degree in engineering in the appropriate branch, with at least 60 per cent marks. The Master’s degree (first class) in an appropriate branch is required for non-engineering subjects.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram