TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019: Official Notification Released, Click Here to Know More

TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has issued the notice for the filling of Polytechnic lecturer post. The TNTRB has invited applications to fill the lecturers posts in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering /Non-Engineering), and Block Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Sub-Ordinate Service. The TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment notification is released on the official website. The candidates can check the detailed notification regarding the vacancy on the official website

As per the official notification, the vacancy for the posts of lecturers in the polytechnic colleges will be held through recruitment process, which will be conducted for 15 subjects. There are 219 vacancies for Mechanical Engineering, 134 for Computer Engineering, 118 for Electronics and Communication Engineering, and 112 for Civil Engineering among others. However, the vacancies are not available for lecturer in architecture.

A total of 1060 vacancies are up for recruitment through TB TRB Polytechnic lecturer application process. The application process will start soon and other important dates are expected to release by the TNTRB by next week.

TNTRB recruitment 2019: Eligibility and Age

All the interested candidates who want to fill the application form for TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019 should be below the age of 57 to apply for the lecturer post.

For education qualification, the candidate should have passed Bachelor’s degree in engineering in the appropriate branch, with at least 60 per cent marks. The Master’s degree (first class) in an appropriate branch is required for non-engineering subjects.

