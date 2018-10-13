TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List out at trb.tn.nic.in, Check Now!

TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) on its official website – trb.tn.nic.in. The Board had organized the written examination for the TN TRB Special Teachers Recruitment 2012-16 on 23rd September 2017, last year, and had released its result in June, 2018.Candidates who had qualified the written exam were invited for Document Verification (DV) in August, 2018, based on which, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released a provisional list of selected candidates.This selection list is provisional and subject to the outcome of Writ Petitions pending in the Hon’ble High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.Candidates awaiting the TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List can follow the instructions below and check their result now:How to check TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://trb.tn.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012 - 2016 - Provisional Selection ListStep 3 – Click on NextStep 4 – Click on Click - Provisional Selection ListStep 5 – Select DepartmentStep 6 – Click on the Post you had applied forStep 7 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and SearchStep 8 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://trb.tn.nic.in/sptet2018/Msg3.htmThe appointment orders for the eligible candidates, satisfying all conditions will be issued by the concerned Department authorities viz School Education Department and other departments namely Coimbatore Corporation, Chennai Corporation, State council for educational research and training and Social Defence Department.