TN TRB Special Teachers Recruitment 2012-2016 Result Declared, Check Now

TN TRB Special Teachers Recruitment 2012-2016 Result has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on its official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 15, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
TN TRB Special Teachers Recruitment 2012-2016 Result has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on its official website – trb.tn.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board had organized the written examination for Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers on 23rd September 2017, last year, to appoint candidates for the posts of Special Teachers in Physical Education, Drawing, Music and Sewing. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their result status by following the instructions given below:

How to check TN TRB Special Teachers Recruitment 2012-2016 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://trb.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the hyperlink that reads, ‘Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012-2016 Result’
Step 3 – Click on Next
Step 4 – Click on Click here for Result
Step 5 – Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on Search Result
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://trb.datamationconsultants.com/

‘The exam result of Direct recruitment of special teachers 2012-2016 are published subject to outcome in W.A. (MD) 1296/2017 & W.A. (MD) 1297/2017’ read the official note.

