TN Villages in Cauvery Delta Region Pass Resolutions Against Hydrocarbon Projects
The resolutions have been passed even as the Centre resolved recently to exempt oil and gas firms looking to carry out exploratory drilling from getting environmental clearance.
River Cauvery.
Thanjavur(TN): All villages in the Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu passed resolutions opposing the Hydrocarbon exploration project at Grama Sabha meetings held on Sunday, revenue officials said.
The resolutions have been passed even as the Centre resolved recently to exempt oil and gas firms looking to carry out exploratory drilling from getting environmental clearance.
According to officials, villages in the delta districts including Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur adopted resolutions against the project.
The central government has amended the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006 for hydrocarbon projects, allowing it to bypass prior clearance and public consultation for such projects.
The January 16 amendment was passed without a draft notification, as mandated.
