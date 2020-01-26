Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

TN Villages in Cauvery Delta Region Pass Resolutions Against Hydrocarbon Projects

The resolutions have been passed even as the Centre resolved recently to exempt oil and gas firms looking to carry out exploratory drilling from getting environmental clearance.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TN Villages in Cauvery Delta Region Pass Resolutions Against Hydrocarbon Projects
River Cauvery.

Thanjavur(TN): All villages in the Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu passed resolutions opposing the Hydrocarbon exploration project at Grama Sabha meetings held on Sunday, revenue officials said.

The resolutions have been passed even as the Centre resolved recently to exempt oil and gas firms looking to carry out exploratory drilling from getting environmental clearance.

According to officials, villages in the delta districts including Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur adopted resolutions against the project.

The central government has amended the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006 for hydrocarbon projects, allowing it to bypass prior clearance and public consultation for such projects.

The January 16 amendment was passed without a draft notification, as mandated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram