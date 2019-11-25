TN Will Continue to Have Full Control of Mullaperiyar Dam: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government will continue to have full control on regular operations and maintenance of the Mullaperiyar dam and the dam safety bill will not alter existing arrangements, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here after meeting a delegation of AIADMK MPs, Shekhawat said the bill will not alter the existing arrangement of dam ownership, its operation and maintenance, and the water rights of Tamil Nadu.

In the present bill, the state dam safety organisation of Kerala will have no jurisdiction over the Mullaiperiyar dam or other reservoirs of Tamil Nadu, he added.

