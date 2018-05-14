TNAU Admissions 2018 Schedule Announced, Online Counseling Begins May 18

TNAU Admissions 2018 Schedule has been announced by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Vice-Chancellor Mr. K Ramasamy for candidates seeking admissions to 3422 seats in Undergraduate courses in Agriculture,Science and Technology offered in its 14 constituent colleges and 26 affiliated private colleges.As per the announcement, the online application process is scheduled to commence on Friday, 18th May 2018, this week and will conclude on 17th June 2018.The counseling process will go online from this year. 65% of the total seats will be filled via State Quota and 35% will be filled via online applications received on the TNAU official website."The university had been receiving applications online for the past four years. From this year, the counselling process would go online. This would make it easy for students from across the state as they will not have to come toCoimbatore to attend TNAU counselling," stated Mr. Ramasamy.The varsity has launched Sliding System in online counseling as per which candidates will be able to opt for courses on their top priority if a seat gets vacated for the same.Online Application Process Begins – 18th May 2018Online Application Process Ends – 17th June 2018Document Verification for Special Reservations – 18th June to 20th June 2018Counseling for Special Reservations – 7th July 20181st Phase of Counseling – 9th July to 13th July 20182nd Phase of Counseling – 23rd July to 27th July 2018