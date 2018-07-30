GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TNAU Recruitment 2018: 30 Junior Tractor Driver and Driver Posts, Apply before 13th August 2018

Applicants from the state of Tamil Nadu are only eligible to apply for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:00 PM

Updated:July 30, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
TNAU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Junior Tractor Driver and Driver has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu - tnau.ac.in.

Applicants from the state of Tamil Nadu are only eligible to apply for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for TNAU Recruitment 2018 for Junior Tractor Driver and Driver Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnau.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment 2018’ under ‘News and Events’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Online Application for the post of Driver and Junior Tractor Driver’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Continue to Login’
Step 5 – Register yourself first and select the post from the drop down
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Register
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Application form will display
Step 9 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 10 – Send the hardcopy of the duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:

‘The Registrar, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore – 641 003’

Direct Link for Registration - http://www.dri.tnausms.in/frmregister.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://www.dri.tnausms.in/login.aspx#

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.750
SC/ ST/ SC (A) Category – Rs.500
TNAU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 30
Junior Tractor Driver – 9
Driver – 21

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Tractor Driver – The applicant must possess a driving license to drive tractor/ motor vehicle including Heavy vehicle issued by the competent authority under the Government of Tamil Nadu with at least 2 years Practical experience in driving tractor.
Driver – The applicant must be a class 8th passed and must possess a driving license to drive Motor Vehicles including heavy vehicle.

