TNAU Recruitment 2018: 30 Junior Tractor Driver and Driver Posts, Apply before 13th August 2018

TNAU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Junior Tractor Driver and Driver has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu - tnau.ac.in.Applicants from the state of Tamil Nadu are only eligible to apply for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions mentioned below:How to apply for TNAU Recruitment 2018 for Junior Tractor Driver and Driver Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnau.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment 2018’ under ‘News and Events’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Online Application for the post of Driver and Junior Tractor Driver’Step 4 – Click on ‘Continue to Login’Step 5 – Register yourself first and select the post from the drop downStep 6 – Fill the details and click on RegisterStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Application form will displayStep 9 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 10 – Send the hardcopy of the duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Registrar, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore – 641 003’Direct Link for Registration - http://www.dri.tnausms.in/frmregister.aspxDirect Link for Login - http://www.dri.tnausms.in/login.aspx#Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.750SC/ ST/ SC (A) Category – Rs.500TNAU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 30Junior Tractor Driver – 9Driver – 21Eligibility Criteria:Junior Tractor Driver – The applicant must possess a driving license to drive tractor/ motor vehicle including Heavy vehicle issued by the competent authority under the Government of Tamil Nadu with at least 2 years Practical experience in driving tractor.Driver – The applicant must be a class 8th passed and must possess a driving license to drive Motor Vehicles including heavy vehicle.