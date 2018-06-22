English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TNAU UG Admissions 2018 Rank List Released at tnau.ac.in, Aarthi S N Tops the List!
TNAU UG Admissions 2018 Rank List has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on its official website.
TNAU UG Admissions 2018 Rank List has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on its official website – tnau.ac.in.
The varsity had invited applications in the month of May 2018 from candidates seeking admissions to B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech. (Horticulture), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Bioinformatics), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.S. (Agribusiness Management) and B.Tech. (Agricultural Information Technology) courses. These 12 courses are of 4 years duration comprising a total of 8 semesters.
Candidates who had successfully registered for TNAU UG Admissions 2018 can follow the instructions and download the Rank List now:
How to check TNAU UG Admissions 2018 Rank List?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tnau.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification floating on the homepage - UG Admission 2018 - Rank List
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Registration Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it for future reference
Direct Link - http://tnau.ac.in/admission/TNAU_Rank_List_2018.pdf
As per the existing schedule for TNAU UG Admissions 2018, the counseling for Special Reservation Candidates (Sports, Ex-servicemen and Decedents of freedom fighter and Differently abled quota) will be organized on 7th July 2018. Phase I counseling is scheduled to begin on 9th July and will conclude on 13th July 2018, while Phase II counseling will be organized from 23rd July to 27th July 2018. The Registration for 1st Semester will begin on 1st August 2018 and TNAU aims to complete the Admission process for AY2018-19 on 31st August 2018.
