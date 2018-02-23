English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TNDALU Nov Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017 Declared at tndalu.ac.in, Check Now
TNDALU had given the option for Revaluation to all candidates and many had applied for Revaluation of Response Sheets for 3-Year B.L. \ LL.B. and 5-Year B.A.B.L. \ B.A.LL.B. Degree examinations.
Screen grab of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University's official website - tndalu.ac.in.
TNDALU November 2017 Revaluation Results have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) on its official website - tndalu.ac.in.
The varsity had conducted the degree examinations in the month of November 2017, last year and had declared its results in December 2017.
TNDALU had given the option for Revaluation to all candidates and many had applied for Revaluation of Response Sheets for 3-Year B.L. LL.B. and 5-Year B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. Degree examinations.
The University has released the Revaluation Results now and candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result:
How to check TNDALU Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) – http://tndalu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the result url that reads,
3 YEAR B.L. LL.B. DEGREE EXAMINATIONS,NOVEMBER 2017 - REVALUATION RESULT
Or
5 YEAR B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. DEGREE EXAMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 2017 - REVALUATION RESULT
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link
For 3-Year B.L. LL.B. Degree Examinations November 2017 Revaluation Result visit:
http://results.tndalu.ac.in/3YrRevResult.aspx
For 5-Year B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. Examinations November 2017 Revaluation Result visit:
http://results.tndalu.ac.in/5YrRevResult.aspx
Also Watch
The varsity had conducted the degree examinations in the month of November 2017, last year and had declared its results in December 2017.
TNDALU had given the option for Revaluation to all candidates and many had applied for Revaluation of Response Sheets for 3-Year B.L. LL.B. and 5-Year B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. Degree examinations.
The University has released the Revaluation Results now and candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result:
How to check TNDALU Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) – http://tndalu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the result url that reads,
3 YEAR B.L. LL.B. DEGREE EXAMINATIONS,NOVEMBER 2017 - REVALUATION RESULT
Or
5 YEAR B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. DEGREE EXAMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 2017 - REVALUATION RESULT
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link
For 3-Year B.L. LL.B. Degree Examinations November 2017 Revaluation Result visit:
http://results.tndalu.ac.in/3YrRevResult.aspx
For 5-Year B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. Examinations November 2017 Revaluation Result visit:
http://results.tndalu.ac.in/5YrRevResult.aspx
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18