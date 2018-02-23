TNDALU Nov Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017 Declared at tndalu.ac.in, Check Now

TNDALU November 2017 Revaluation Results have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) on its official website - tndalu.ac.in.The varsity had conducted the degree examinations in the month of November 2017, last year and had declared its results in December 2017.TNDALU had given the option for Revaluation to all candidates and many had applied for Revaluation of Response Sheets for 3-Year B.L. LL.B. and 5-Year B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. Degree examinations.The University has released the Revaluation Results now and candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result:– Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) – http://tndalu.ac.in/– Click on the result url that reads,3 YEAR B.L. LL.B. DEGREE EXAMINATIONS,NOVEMBER 2017 - REVALUATION RESULTOr5 YEAR B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. DEGREE EXAMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 2017 - REVALUATION RESULT– Enter your Registration Number and click on Submit– Download your result and take a printout for further referenceFor 3-Year B.L. LL.B. Degree Examinations November 2017 Revaluation Result visit:http://results.tndalu.ac.in/3YrRevResult.aspxFor 5-Year B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. Examinations November 2017 Revaluation Result visit:http://results.tndalu.ac.in/5YrRevResult.aspx