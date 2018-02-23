GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TNDALU Nov Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017 Declared at tndalu.ac.in, Check Now

TNDALU had given the option for Revaluation to all candidates and many had applied for Revaluation of Response Sheets for 3-Year B.L. \ LL.B. and 5-Year B.A.B.L. \ B.A.LL.B. Degree examinations.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 23, 2018, 6:27 PM IST
Screen grab of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University's official website - tndalu.ac.in.
TNDALU November 2017 Revaluation Results have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) on its official website - tndalu.ac.in.

The varsity had conducted the degree examinations in the month of November 2017, last year and had declared its results in December 2017.

TNDALU had given the option for Revaluation to all candidates and many had applied for Revaluation of Response Sheets for 3-Year B.L. LL.B. and 5-Year B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. Degree examinations.

The University has released the Revaluation Results now and candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result:

How to check TNDALU Degree Exam Revaluation Results 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) – http://tndalu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the result url that reads,
3 YEAR B.L. LL.B. DEGREE EXAMINATIONS,NOVEMBER 2017 - REVALUATION RESULT
Or
5 YEAR B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. DEGREE EXAMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 2017 - REVALUATION RESULT
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link
For 3-Year B.L. LL.B. Degree Examinations November 2017 Revaluation Result visit:
http://results.tndalu.ac.in/3YrRevResult.aspx

For 5-Year B.A.B.L. B.A.LL.B. Examinations November 2017 Revaluation Result visit:
http://results.tndalu.ac.in/5YrRevResult.aspx

Edited by: Bijaya Das
