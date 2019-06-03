TNDTE April 2019 Result: Tamil Nadu DoTE to Announce Diploma Result Shortly at tndte.gov.in. When and Where to Check

The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education, which is abbreviated as TNDTE is likely to declare the TNDTE Result 2019 for April session soon. The declaration of TNDTE Result 2019 will be made for students enrolled in even semesters- 2, 4 and 6 of diploma examinations. The TNDTE Result 2019- TNDTE semester 2 Result, TNDTE semester 4 Result , TNDTE semester 6 Result will be uploaded on these two official websites tndte.gov.in (http://tndte.gov.in/) and intradote.tn.nic.in (http://intradote.tn.nic.in/). Further, a direct link for checking of scores of semesters of TNDTE Result 2019 will be activated by the Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education on its homepage.TNDTE Result 2019: Steps to Check TNDTE semester 2, 4, 6 Scores OnlineStep 1- Visit the official websites tndte.gov.in or intradote.tn.nic.inStep 2- Search for a tab saying TNDTE Result 2019 for semestersStep 3- Select your semester/yearStep 4- Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth and submit your detailsStep 5- The TNDTE Result 2019 for applicable semester will appear on the screenStep 6- Download the soft copy and take a print outThe first session of TNDTE 2019 diploma examination for all semesters (2,4,6 )was held in March and April. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education conducts the diploma examinations twice every year in two sessions- between March, April and in October, November. Candidates are advised to check the official websites for latest updates on TNDTE Result 2019- TNDTE semester 2 Result, TNDTE semester 4 Result , TNDTE semester 6 Result.