1-min read

TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 for April Session Declared at tndte.gov.in. When and Where to Check

The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education announced TNDTE Result 2019 for April session at tndte.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 for April Session Declared at tndte.gov.in. When and Where to Check
Image for representation.
Loading...
TNDTE Result 2019 |The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TNDTE) declared the TNDTE Result 2019 for April session today. The declaration of TNDTE Result 2019 was made for students enrolled in even semesters- 2, 4 and 6 of diploma examinations. The TNDTE Result 2019- TNDTE semester 2 Result, TNDTE semester 4 Result , TNDTE semester 6 Result was uploaded on these two official websites tndte.gov.in and intradote.tn.nic.in. Further, a direct link for checking of scores of semesters of TNDTE Result 2019 will be activated by the Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education on its homepage.

TNDTE Result 2019: Steps to Check TNDTE semester 2, 4, 6 Scores Online

Step 1- Visit the official websites tndte.gov.in or intradote.tn.nic.in
Step 2- Search for a tab saying TNDTE Result 2019 for semesters
Step 3- Select your semester/year
Step 4- Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth and submit your details
Step 5- The TNDTE Result 2019 for applicable semester will appear on the screen
Step 6- Download the soft copy and take a print out

The first session of TNDTE 2019 diploma examination for all semesters (2,4,6 )was held in March and April. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education conducts the diploma examinations twice every year in two sessions- between March, April and in October, November. Candidates are advised to check the official websites for latest updates on TNDTE Result 2019- TNDTE semester 2 Result, TNDTE semester 4 Result , TNDTE semester 6 Result.
