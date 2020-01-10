Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 Announced at tndte.gov.in, Direct Link

The TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 was published by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education on its official website at tndte.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 Announced at tndte.gov.in, Direct Link
Image for representation.

TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has released TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 on January 10, Friday. The TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 was published by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education on its official website at tndte.gov.in. Students, who had appeared for the examination, can access their results by visiting the official website.

In order to ease the process of TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 checking easier, the examination conducting authority has activated a direct link for the same. Further, students should make a note that they will be asked to enter their registration number, roll number and date of birth for checking their score.

TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019: Steps to check score

Students should follow the below-listed steps to check their The TNDTE Diploma Results October 2019. Candidates should keep their TNDTE Admit card handy before visiting the website to check result.

Step 1: Go to the official website tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'TNDTE Diploma Oct Results'

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 will be appear on the screen

Step 6: Download TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 and keep a print out for future reference

