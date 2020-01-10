TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 Announced at tndte.gov.in, Direct Link
The TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 was published by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education on its official website at tndte.gov.in.
Image for representation.
TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has released TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 on January 10, Friday. The TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 was published by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education on its official website at tndte.gov.in. Students, who had appeared for the examination, can access their results by visiting the official website.
In order to ease the process of TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 checking easier, the examination conducting authority has activated a direct link for the same. Further, students should make a note that they will be asked to enter their registration number, roll number and date of birth for checking their score.
TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019: Steps to check score
Students should follow the below-listed steps to check their The TNDTE Diploma Results October 2019. Candidates should keep their TNDTE Admit card handy before visiting the website to check result.
Step 1: Go to the official website tndte.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'TNDTE Diploma Oct Results'
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth
Step 4. Click on submit
Step 5. TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 will be appear on the screen
Step 6: Download TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 and keep a print out for future reference
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- People in My Neighbourhood Have Been Suffering Since Ages, Says Rapper Naezy
- Video of Dog Wearing Helmet While Riding on Motorcycle Goes Viral, Internet Reacts With Love
- Why Nirmala Sitharaman was 'Absent' at PM Modi's Meeting with Economists at NITI Aayog
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating