TNEA 2018 Registration Begins Today at tnea.ac.in; 42 Facilitation Centres Set up
TNEA Authority has set up a total of 42 TFCs across Tamil Nadu for certificate verification process. TFCs will also help those candidates apply online for TNEA 2018 who cannot fill the online application forms themselves.
Official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions.
TNEA 2018 registrations have begun today on the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) – tnea.ac.in. TNEA Authority has set up a total of 42 TFCs (TNEA Facilitation Centers) across the state of Tamil Nadu for certificate verification process. TFCs will also help those candidates apply online for TNEA 2018 who cannot fill the online application forms themselves. The last date to submit applications is 30th May 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online before the due date:
How to apply for TNEA 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tnea.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘New User Registration’ given at the end of the homepage
Step 3 – Fill the registration details, upload requisite certificates, pay the application fee and take a printout of confirmation page
Step 4 – Go to nearest TNEA Facilitation Center for Certificate Verification to be eligible for further Admissions process once the Certificate Verification begins at TFCs in first week of June
Direct Link - https://tnea.ac.in/onlineapp18/registration.php
Anna University is scheduled to release the Ranks list in June 2018 after certificate verification. Online choice filling and confirmation will commence in the first week of July followed by counseling. The new academic session will begin in September 2018.
There are 571 participating engineering institutions in the state of Tamil Nadu. Candidates seeking admissions to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges must register themselves for TNEA 2018.
