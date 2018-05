TNEA 2018 Registration Process Begins 3rd May 2018 at tnea.ac.in

TNEA 2018 registration process is scheduled to begin on 3May 2018 on the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) – tnea.ac.in. Although the Class 10and 12results of Tamil Nadu are awaited, students of Class 12seeking admissions to 571 participating engineering institutions in the state of Tamil Nadu must start applying once the registration window opens. As per an official statement, ‘Applications can be registered for admission to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges.’Anna University will conclude the TNEA 2018 online registration on 30May 2018. The varsity will release the ranks list in June 2018 and the counseling is planned to begin in the month of July 2018 while the new academic session will begin in September 2018.Tamil Nadu Class 12Board exams results are expected to be declared on 15May 2018 on tnresults.nic.in and registered candidates will be informed via SMS as soon as the results are declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu.