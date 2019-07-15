TNEA 2019 Final Seat Allotment Result for Engineering Courses Published at tneaonline.in

TNEA 2019 Seat Allotment Result | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) published the final result of first round of seat allotment on July 13 in PDF format. The TNEA 2019 final seat allotment list was uploaded by the Directorate on its official website tneaonline.in. hosting updates relating to Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 Entrance Examination.

The State Directorate of Technical Education has provided a direct link to download TNEA seat allotment result 2019. Here candidates who registered and locked their college-course choices can check their result. The final TNEA Engineering 2019 allotment result is published for 1-972 TNEA rank holders. On allotted with BE/B.Tech seat, candidates have to download provisional seat allotment letter for the current year.

The first round of TNEA 2019 counselling began on July 3.

The seat allotment list is prepared by concerned admission authority for granting final admission to candidates on basis of their overall and community-wise TNEA 2019 ranks into engineering courses. The result mentions the code of allotted college-course to candidates for pursuing Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology course. Here we have listed steps for accessing the PDF file of TNEA 2019 seat allotment result-

TNEA 2019 Seat Allotment Result: How to know your TNEA Engineering Admission Status

Step 1- Visit official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) tndte.gov.in or click tneaonline.in or the direct link shared above

Step 2- On homepage, you will find ‘TNEA 2019’ link, click on it

Step 3- You will be redirected to ‘tneaonline.in’ window, here click on tab reading ‘Allotted List- Round 1’

Step 4- The PDF file of TNEA 2019 Seat Allotment Result, TNEA 2019 Final Allotment Result, TNEA Engineering Admission List 2019 can be viewed

Step 5- Check your roll number on the TNEA 2019 Seat Allotment Result file

Step 6- On positive TNEA Engineering Admission status, download your TNEA 2019 seat allotment letter