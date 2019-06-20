TNEA Rank List 2019 to be Declared Shortly at tneaonline.in, Confirms Education Minister K P Anbalagan
The TNEA Rank List 2019 or the TNEA Engineering 2019 Rank List will be released by the TNDTE on its official website tndte.gov.in.
Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
TNEA Rank List 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) is set to release the TNEA Rank List 2019 for qualifying engineering candidates today June 20. The TNEA Engineering 2019 Rank List will be released by the TNDTE on its official website tndte.gov.in around 11 am. According to the Times Now report, the Higher Education Minister, K P Anbalagan has confirmed the TNEA Rank List 2019 releasing date. Alternatively, the TNEA Rank List 2019, TNEA Engineering 2019 Rank List will also be hosted on tneaonline.in.
Earlier, the TNEA Rank List 2019 was scheduled to be published on June 17 and got delayed due to stretched verification process.
Reportedly, close to 1.33 lakh candidates have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 Entrance Examination and out of this 1.04 lakh candidates took part in the certificate verification process.
Steps to download TNEA Rank List 2019
Once, the official TNEA Engineering 2019 Rank List is published on the exam convener’s homepage, all candidates can get to know and take a
printout their rank letter:
Step 1. Visit official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) tndte.gov.in or click tneaonline.in
Step 2. On homepage, you will find TNEA 2019 link, click on it
Step 3. On the new window, login with your registered Id, password, and captcha
Step 4. Submit the details
Step 5. The TNEA Rank List 2019, TNEA Engineering 2019 Rank List will appear on the screen
Step 6. Download the PDF and take a printout
The counseling for admission on engineering seats at Anna University, government or aided colleges in Tamil Nadu will start from July 2.
- K P Anbalagan
- Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education
- Tamil Nadu DTE Rank List 2019
- TNDTE Rank List 2019
