TNEA Rank List 2020 Released on the Official Website www.tneaonline.org, Check the Details Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions rank list 2020 on the official website www.tneaonline.org. Candidates who have appeared in TNEA 2020 can check their rank by using registered email addresses and passwords. DoTE has released the TNEA 2020 rank list according to the categories General, Physically Challenged and Reserved categories. Exam officials have also announced the TNEA 2020 cut off. TNEA will conduct the counselling on the basis of this rank list.

How to download TNEA rank list 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.tneaonline.org/

Step 2. Click on the link that reads, ‘TNEA Rank list 2020’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Download the TNEA rank list and check your rank

DoTE will start the further TNEA counselling process 2020 on the basis of the rank list. Only candidates whose name is there in the TNEA rank list 2020 will be able to participate in the further counselling process. The document verification will be conducted online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release of TNEA rank list was earlier scheduled to September 7, which was later postponed to September 17. However, it got delayed due to revaluation of Class XII marks and was rescheduled to September 25 for the 2nd time. TNEA seat allotment 2020 will be done after the successful completion of TNEA registration and counselling.

DoTE conducts the TNEA to offer admission to various engineering courses in several government and private institutes across the state. However, this year, no entrance examination has been conducted due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

TNEA 2020 admission procedure is conducted on the basis of Class 12 marks. TNEA 2020 will offer admission on 1,61,877 seats available in 458 engineering colleges wish is 11,063 seats less than 2019. Last year, the total number of seats available in TNEA was 1,72,940 in 479 colleges.