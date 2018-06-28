English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TNEA Rank List Out at tnea.ac.in, Check Now
The counseling process will begin in first week of July for the candidates who have made it to the merit list.
(Image: News18.com)
TNEA Rank list has been released by Anna University on the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018.
The counseling process will begin in first week of July for the candidates who have made it to the merit list.
‘TNEA 2018 Rank Published. Login to know your Rank’ read a notification floating on the official website.
Candidates who had appeared for TNEA 2018 must visit https://www.tnea.ac.in and login to their candidate profiles to check their rank.
There are a total of 571 participating engineering institutions in the state of Tamil Nadu granting admissions to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges.
‘The final allotment will be done by the system based on rank and the applicant's allotment options that have been submitted. The final allotment order can be viewed and downloaded by the applicants through their login in the TNEA Web portal,’ read the official notification.
Candidates must follow the instructions given on the website to participate in the Online choice filling, confirmation and counseling process.
Edited by: Parth Sharma
