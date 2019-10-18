TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Exam 2019: Tamil Nadu Forest Dept Releases Answer Key at tnfusrc.in
TNFUSRC has published the answer key for the post of Forest Watcher in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on its official website at tnfusrc.in.
TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Answer Key 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has finally released the answer key for Forest Watcher Examination 2019 held earlier this month. TNFUSRC has published the answer key for the post of Forest Watcher in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on its official website. All the candidates who appeared for TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Exam 2019 can check their results at tnfusrc.in.
In case of any discrepancy in the TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Answer Key, candidates can raise objections beginning October 18. It is to be noted that the last date to challenge TNFUSRC answer key is October 20, 2019. As mentioned in the official notification, candidates will be able to view the Question Paper and Question and Answer challenge from 10am on October 18 to 10am on October 20.
It is to be noted that for challenging any answer in TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2019 Answer Key, the candidate will be required to pay Rs.500/- per answer (+ applicable service tax) through online payment. If the challenge is accepted, the paid fee of Rs.500/- per answer will be returned to the candidate.
The TNFUSRC conducted for the direct recruitment for the post of Forest Watcher in Tamil Nadu Forest Department on October 4, 5 and 6, 2019.
TNFUSRC Forest Watcher answer key 2019: Here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website of TNFUSRC at tnfusrc.in
Step 2: Login with your TNFUSRC registration and password
Step 3: Your TNFUSRC Forest Watcher answer key 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Download the answer key for TNFUSRC 2019
Step 5: Take a print out of your TNFUSRC Forest Watcher answer key 2019 for future reference.
