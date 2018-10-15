English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 Begins for 1178 Forester and Forest Guard Posts, Check Direct Links Here
NFUSRC aims to fill 300 vacancies for the post of Forester and 878 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard, out of which 152 vacancies are for Forest Guard with Driving License.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...
TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1178 vacancies for the post of Forester and Forest Guard has begun today i.e. 15th October 2018 on the official website of Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) – forests.tn.gov.in. TNFUSRC aims to fill 300 vacancies for the post of Forester and 878 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard, out of which 152 vacancies are for Forest Guard with Driving License. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their online applications on or before 5th November 2018, 5PM.
How to apply for TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 for Forester and Forest Guard?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘News’ section
Step 3 – Under ‘The Online Registration / Application shall go live on 15.10.2018 (10.00 A.M.) and candidates can apply upto 05.11.2018 (upto 5.00 P.M.) For online submission of applications click below’ click on the post you wish to apply for viz:
Forester
Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence
Step 4 – Register yourself and then login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Links:
Forester - http://tnfusrc.in/drfsoct18/
Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence - http://tnfusrc.in/drfgoct18/
Eligibility Criteria:
Forester:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering with any one of the subjects mentioned in the official notification given below:
Official Notification - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/app/webroot/img/document/news/usrc/Fr-FG-FGDL-2018/Forester%20Notification-06102018.pdf
Forest Guard:
The applicant must be Higher Secondary or Class 12th pass from a recognized Education Board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects.
Forest Guard with Driving License:
The applicant must be Higher Secondary or Class 12th pass from a recognized Education Board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects, and must possess a valid Driving licence issued by competent Authority.
Official Notification - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/app/webroot/img/document/news/usrc/Fr-FG-FGDL-2018/FG%20Notification.pdf
Age Limit: (as on 1st July 2018)
General Category Candidates - 21 to 30 years
OBC/ SC/ST Category Candidates - 21 to 35 years
Pay Scale:
Forester:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 13 of the Pay Matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.35,900 to 1,13,500/-
Forest Guard / Forest Guard with Driving License:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 5 of the Pay Matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,200 to 57,900/-
TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 – Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 15th October 2018
Application Process Ends – 5th November 2018, 5PM
Last Date to Pay Fee Online – 5th November 2018, 5PM
Last Date to Pay Fee via e-Challan at Designated Banks – 7th November 2018, 2PM
Computer Based Examination Date – To be announced
How to apply for TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 for Forester and Forest Guard?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘News’ section
Step 3 – Under ‘The Online Registration / Application shall go live on 15.10.2018 (10.00 A.M.) and candidates can apply upto 05.11.2018 (upto 5.00 P.M.) For online submission of applications click below’ click on the post you wish to apply for viz:
Forester
Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence
Step 4 – Register yourself and then login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Links:
Forester - http://tnfusrc.in/drfsoct18/
Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence - http://tnfusrc.in/drfgoct18/
Eligibility Criteria:
Forester:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering with any one of the subjects mentioned in the official notification given below:
Official Notification - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/app/webroot/img/document/news/usrc/Fr-FG-FGDL-2018/Forester%20Notification-06102018.pdf
Forest Guard:
The applicant must be Higher Secondary or Class 12th pass from a recognized Education Board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects.
Forest Guard with Driving License:
The applicant must be Higher Secondary or Class 12th pass from a recognized Education Board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects, and must possess a valid Driving licence issued by competent Authority.
Official Notification - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/app/webroot/img/document/news/usrc/Fr-FG-FGDL-2018/FG%20Notification.pdf
Age Limit: (as on 1st July 2018)
General Category Candidates - 21 to 30 years
OBC/ SC/ST Category Candidates - 21 to 35 years
Pay Scale:
Forester:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 13 of the Pay Matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.35,900 to 1,13,500/-
Forest Guard / Forest Guard with Driving License:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 5 of the Pay Matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,200 to 57,900/-
TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 – Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 15th October 2018
Application Process Ends – 5th November 2018, 5PM
Last Date to Pay Fee Online – 5th November 2018, 5PM
Last Date to Pay Fee via e-Challan at Designated Banks – 7th November 2018, 2PM
Computer Based Examination Date – To be announced
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
- Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available For Pre-Order In India: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...