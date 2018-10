TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 Begins for 1178 Forester and Forest Guard Posts, Check Direct Links Here

TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1178 vacancies for the post of Forester and Forest Guard has begun today i.e. 15th October 2018 on the official website of Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) – forests.tn.gov.in . TNFUSRC aims to fill 300 vacancies for the post of Forester and 878 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard, out of which 152 vacancies are for Forest Guard with Driving License. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their online applications on or before 5th November 2018, 5PM.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘News’ sectionStep 3 – Under ‘The Online Registration / Application shall go live on 15.10.2018 (10.00 A.M.) and candidates can apply upto 05.11.2018 (upto 5.00 P.M.) For online submission of applications click below’ click on the post you wish to apply for viz:ForesterForest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving LicenceStep 4 – Register yourself and then login to your profileStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Links:Forester - http://tnfusrc.in/drfsoct18/ Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence - http://tnfusrc.in/drfgoct18/Eligibility Criteria:Forester:The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering with any one of the subjects mentioned in the official notification given below:Official Notification - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/app/webroot/img/document/news/usrc/Fr-FG-FGDL-2018/Forester%20Notification-06102018.pdf Forest Guard:The applicant must be Higher Secondary or Class 12th pass from a recognized Education Board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects.Forest Guard with Driving License:The applicant must be Higher Secondary or Class 12th pass from a recognized Education Board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects, and must possess a valid Driving licence issued by competent Authority.Official Notification - https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/app/webroot/img/document/news/usrc/Fr-FG-FGDL-2018/FG%20Notification.pdf Age Limit: (as on 1st July 2018)General Category Candidates - 21 to 30 yearsOBC/ SC/ST Category Candidates - 21 to 35 yearsPay Scale:Forester:The selected candidates will be placed in Level 13 of the Pay Matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.35,900 to 1,13,500/-Forest Guard / Forest Guard with Driving License:The selected candidates will be placed in Level 5 of the Pay Matrix and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,200 to 57,900/-TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 – Important Dates:Application Process Begins – 15th October 2018Application Process Ends – 5th November 2018, 5PMLast Date to Pay Fee Online – 5th November 2018, 5PMLast Date to Pay Fee via e-Challan at Designated Banks – 7th November 2018, 2PMComputer Based Examination Date – To be announced