TNOU TEE December 2019 Admit Card Released at tnou.ac.in, Download via Direct Link

The Tamil Nadu Open University has released TNOU TEE Admit Card 2019 for December examination. The TNOU TEE 2019 hall ticket was released by the Tamil Nadu Open University on its official website tnou.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for Tamil Nadu Term End Examination can visit the official website and download the admit card. Candidates should keep their registration number handy while downloading TNOU TEE Admit Card 2019.

Candidates can also download TNOU TEE Admit Card 2019 via direct link

TNOU TEE December 2019: How to download Term End Exam hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnou.ac.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Hall ticket’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Click on ‘Term end exam December 2019’

Step 4: Enter enrollment number

Step 5: TNOU TEE Admit Card 2019 will be appear

Step 6: Download Tamil Nadu Term End Exam 2019 Admit card and keep a printout for future use

Candidates should check all the details given on the admit card.

The Tamil Nadu Open University is the first University in the state to have introduced the credit-based self–learning materials in print as early as 2003. While the round-the-year admission policy with examination schedules conveniently arranged on weekends and the effective continuous assessment provision have sufficiently addressed the issue of quantity in the form of increasing higher education access, the University has been harnessing the advancements in ICT to continuously improve quality.

