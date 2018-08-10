GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018 Application Process Begins Today; 1199 Posts, Apply Before 9th September 2018

Combined Civil Services Examination–II, Group-II Services 2018 application process to fill 1199 vacancies has

Updated:August 10, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018 Application Process Begins Today; 1199 Posts, Apply Before 9th September 2018
Combined Civil Services Examination–II, Group-II Services 2018 application process to fill 1199 vacancies has begun on Friday on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Tamil Nadu - tnpsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the exam on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘TNPSC’ home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’
Step 4 - Click on ‘Apply Online’ link
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Save and Continue
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee (after 2 days of submitting the online application)
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Registration- http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tfrmregstage.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tcnlogin.aspx

Application Fee:

One Time Registration Fee – Rs.150
Fee for Preliminary Examination – Rs.100
Fee for Main Written Examination – Rs.150
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1199
Industrial Co-operative Officer in the Industries and Commerce Department – 30
Probation Officer in Social Defence Department – 12
Junior Employment Officer (Non- Differently Abled) in Employment and Training (Employment Wing) Department – 16
Probation Officer in Prison Department – 18
Assistant Inspector of Labour in the Labour Department – 26
Sub Registrar, Grade-II – 73
Special Assistant in the Vigilance and Anti corruption Department – 2
Municipal Commissioner, Grade-II – 6
Assistant Section Officer in Law Department in Secretariat – 16
Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department in Secretariat – 16
Assistant Section Officer, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat – 1
Assistant Section Officer in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – 4
Assistant Section Officer cum Programmer in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – 2
Supervisor of Industrial Co-operatives in the Industries and Commerce Department – 39
Audit Inspector in the Audit Wing of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Administration Department – 31
Assistant Inspector in Local Fund Audit Department – 98
Handloom Inspector in Handlooms and Textiles Department – 23
Senior Inspectors in Milk Production and Dairy Development Department – 48
Senior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Department of Registrar of Co-operative Societies – 599
Supervisor / Junior Level-11 Superintendent in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing / Agricultural Business Department – 118
Audit Assistant in Accounts Branch of Highways and Rural Works Department – 9
Executive Officer, Grade-II Level-8 in Town Panchayats Department, Tirunelveli District – 1
Revenue Assistant in Revenue Department - 11

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_15_group_ii_services.pdf

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination and Oral Test (Interview).
Centres for the Main Written Examination:
Chennai
Chidambaram
Coimbatore
Kancheepuram
Karaikudi
Madurai
Nagercoil
Pudukkottai
Salem
Ramanathapuram
Thanjavur
Tiruchirappalli
Tirunelveli
Udhagamandalam
Vellore

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 9th September 2018
Last date for payment of Examination Fee through Bank (State Bank of India or Indian Bank) or Post Office – 11th September 2018
Preliminary Examination date – 11th November 2018, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Also Watch

