English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018 Application Process Begins Today; 1199 Posts, Apply Before 9th September 2018
Combined Civil Services Examination–II, Group-II Services 2018 application process to fill 1199 vacancies has
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Combined Civil Services Examination–II, Group-II Services 2018 application process to fill 1199 vacancies has begun on Friday on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Tamil Nadu - tnpsc.gov.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the exam on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘TNPSC’ home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’
Step 4 - Click on ‘Apply Online’ link
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Save and Continue
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee (after 2 days of submitting the online application)
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration- http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tfrmregstage.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tcnlogin.aspx
Application Fee:
One Time Registration Fee – Rs.150
Fee for Preliminary Examination – Rs.100
Fee for Main Written Examination – Rs.150
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1199
Industrial Co-operative Officer in the Industries and Commerce Department – 30
Probation Officer in Social Defence Department – 12
Junior Employment Officer (Non- Differently Abled) in Employment and Training (Employment Wing) Department – 16
Probation Officer in Prison Department – 18
Assistant Inspector of Labour in the Labour Department – 26
Sub Registrar, Grade-II – 73
Special Assistant in the Vigilance and Anti corruption Department – 2
Municipal Commissioner, Grade-II – 6
Assistant Section Officer in Law Department in Secretariat – 16
Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department in Secretariat – 16
Assistant Section Officer, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat – 1
Assistant Section Officer in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – 4
Assistant Section Officer cum Programmer in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – 2
Supervisor of Industrial Co-operatives in the Industries and Commerce Department – 39
Audit Inspector in the Audit Wing of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Administration Department – 31
Assistant Inspector in Local Fund Audit Department – 98
Handloom Inspector in Handlooms and Textiles Department – 23
Senior Inspectors in Milk Production and Dairy Development Department – 48
Senior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Department of Registrar of Co-operative Societies – 599
Supervisor / Junior Level-11 Superintendent in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing / Agricultural Business Department – 118
Audit Assistant in Accounts Branch of Highways and Rural Works Department – 9
Executive Officer, Grade-II Level-8 in Town Panchayats Department, Tirunelveli District – 1
Revenue Assistant in Revenue Department - 11
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_15_group_ii_services.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination and Oral Test (Interview).
Centres for the Main Written Examination:
Chennai
Chidambaram
Coimbatore
Kancheepuram
Karaikudi
Madurai
Nagercoil
Pudukkottai
Salem
Ramanathapuram
Thanjavur
Tiruchirappalli
Tirunelveli
Udhagamandalam
Vellore
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 9th September 2018
Last date for payment of Examination Fee through Bank (State Bank of India or Indian Bank) or Post Office – 11th September 2018
Preliminary Examination date – 11th November 2018, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Also Watch
Interested candidates must apply for the exam on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘TNPSC’ home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’
Step 4 - Click on ‘Apply Online’ link
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Save and Continue
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee (after 2 days of submitting the online application)
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration- http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tfrmregstage.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tcnlogin.aspx
Application Fee:
One Time Registration Fee – Rs.150
Fee for Preliminary Examination – Rs.100
Fee for Main Written Examination – Rs.150
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1199
Industrial Co-operative Officer in the Industries and Commerce Department – 30
Probation Officer in Social Defence Department – 12
Junior Employment Officer (Non- Differently Abled) in Employment and Training (Employment Wing) Department – 16
Probation Officer in Prison Department – 18
Assistant Inspector of Labour in the Labour Department – 26
Sub Registrar, Grade-II – 73
Special Assistant in the Vigilance and Anti corruption Department – 2
Municipal Commissioner, Grade-II – 6
Assistant Section Officer in Law Department in Secretariat – 16
Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department in Secretariat – 16
Assistant Section Officer, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat – 1
Assistant Section Officer in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – 4
Assistant Section Officer cum Programmer in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – 2
Supervisor of Industrial Co-operatives in the Industries and Commerce Department – 39
Audit Inspector in the Audit Wing of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Administration Department – 31
Assistant Inspector in Local Fund Audit Department – 98
Handloom Inspector in Handlooms and Textiles Department – 23
Senior Inspectors in Milk Production and Dairy Development Department – 48
Senior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Department of Registrar of Co-operative Societies – 599
Supervisor / Junior Level-11 Superintendent in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing / Agricultural Business Department – 118
Audit Assistant in Accounts Branch of Highways and Rural Works Department – 9
Executive Officer, Grade-II Level-8 in Town Panchayats Department, Tirunelveli District – 1
Revenue Assistant in Revenue Department - 11
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_15_group_ii_services.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination and Oral Test (Interview).
Centres for the Main Written Examination:
Chennai
Chidambaram
Coimbatore
Kancheepuram
Karaikudi
Madurai
Nagercoil
Pudukkottai
Salem
Ramanathapuram
Thanjavur
Tiruchirappalli
Tirunelveli
Udhagamandalam
Vellore
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 9th September 2018
Last date for payment of Examination Fee through Bank (State Bank of India or Indian Bank) or Post Office – 11th September 2018
Preliminary Examination date – 11th November 2018, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Also Watch
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Top 5 Smartphones Deals
- TM Krishna Promises to Release One Carnatic Song For Jesus or Allah Every Month Amid RSSS Threats
- 10 Times When Kylie Jenner Decided to Slay Unconventional Hair Colour Perfectly
- Friends Star David Schwimmer to Guest Star in Will & Grace in TV Throwback
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...