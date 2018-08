TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018 Application Process Begins Today; 1199 Posts, Apply Before 9th September 2018

Combined Civil Services Examination–II, Group-II Services 2018 application process to fill 1199 vacancies has begun on Friday on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Tamil Nadu - tnpsc.gov.in.Interested candidates must apply for the exam on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:How to apply for TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnpsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘TNPSC’ home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Notification’Step 4 - Click on ‘Apply Online’ linkStep 5 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Fill the details and click on Save and ContinueStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee (after 2 days of submitting the online application)Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration- http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tfrmregstage.aspx Direct Link for Login - http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tcnlogin.aspx Application Fee:One Time Registration Fee – Rs.150Fee for Preliminary Examination – Rs.100Fee for Main Written Examination – Rs.150TNPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 1199Industrial Co-operative Officer in the Industries and Commerce Department – 30Probation Officer in Social Defence Department – 12Junior Employment Officer (Non- Differently Abled) in Employment and Training (Employment Wing) Department – 16Probation Officer in Prison Department – 18Assistant Inspector of Labour in the Labour Department – 26Sub Registrar, Grade-II – 73Special Assistant in the Vigilance and Anti corruption Department – 2Municipal Commissioner, Grade-II – 6Assistant Section Officer in Law Department in Secretariat – 16Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department in Secretariat – 16Assistant Section Officer, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat – 1Assistant Section Officer in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – 4Assistant Section Officer cum Programmer in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – 2Supervisor of Industrial Co-operatives in the Industries and Commerce Department – 39Audit Inspector in the Audit Wing of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Administration Department – 31Assistant Inspector in Local Fund Audit Department – 98Handloom Inspector in Handlooms and Textiles Department – 23Senior Inspectors in Milk Production and Dairy Development Department – 48Senior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Department of Registrar of Co-operative Societies – 599Supervisor / Junior Level-11 Superintendent in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing / Agricultural Business Department – 118Audit Assistant in Accounts Branch of Highways and Rural Works Department – 9Executive Officer, Grade-II Level-8 in Town Panchayats Department, Tirunelveli District – 1Revenue Assistant in Revenue Department - 11Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination and Oral Test (Interview).Centres for the Main Written Examination:ChennaiChidambaramCoimbatoreKancheepuramKaraikudiMaduraiNagercoilPudukkottaiSalemRamanathapuramThanjavurTiruchirappalliTirunelveliUdhagamandalamVelloreImportant Dates:Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 9th September 2018Last date for payment of Examination Fee through Bank (State Bank of India or Indian Bank) or Post Office – 11th September 2018Preliminary Examination date – 11th November 2018, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM