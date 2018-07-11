English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2018 Results Expected Soon at tnpsc.gov.in, Stay Tuned!
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination and an Interview. Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants in the Written Examination and Oral Test.
TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2018 Results will be released anytime this week by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in. The examination for Combined Engineering Services was conducted on 24th February 2018 for 147 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Junior Electrical Inspector and Assistant Engineer.
The application process for the Combined Engineering Services Exam 2018 was completed last year in the month of December. Candidates who had appeared in Combined Engineering Services Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the results once it’s released by the Commission.
Combined Engineering Services Exam 2018 was conducted in two parts viz Paper 1 (Degree qualification) and Paper 2 (General Studies).
The questions in Paper 1 were done in English only and the questions in Paper 2 (General Studies) were set in Tamil and English both.
Combined Engineering Services Exam 2018 was organized in 15 examination centers.
