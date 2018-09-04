GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam CV (I) List out at tnpsc.gov.in; Upload Certificates from 12th Sept 2018

TNPSC qualified candidates can upload scanned copies of their certificates/documents at the e-seva centres from 12th to 25th September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 4, 2018, 4:06 PM IST
Picture for representation.
TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam First Certificate Verification (CV-I) List has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC had organized the written examination for the CSE Exam on 20th and 27th May 2018, and candidates who’ve qualified the same must upload the scanned copies of the requisite certificates/documents (to be notified later) at the e-seva centres of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV) from 12th to 25th September 2018, this month.

Candidates who had appeared in the written examination can follow the instructions given below to check their result now:

How to check TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam CV (I) List?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Combined Engg. Services Examn DOE:20.05.2018-CV-I-Results’
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it for further reference

Direct Link - http://tnpsc.gov.in/results/sel_cv_i_CESE_13141718_List.pdf
‘Candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Certificate Verification are hereby advised to upload the scanned copy of all the relevant documents without fail. Failure to upload even any one of the essential document will result in the rejection of their online application and non-admission to the next stage of selection’ read a note on the official website.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
