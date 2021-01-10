TNPSC Departmental Exam 2021 to be Held From February 14; Here are The Details

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has decided to organise the TNPSC Departmental Examinations for the upcoming academic calendar between February 14 to February 21. Candidates willing to appear for TNPSC Department Examinations can apply online until January 29, 2021. As per the notification issued, candidates will be required to register their Aadhaar number online.

“Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has introduced One Time Registration from the Departmental Examinations December–2019. Hence, the candidates are required to furnish their particulars in One Time Registration, before applying. Aadhaar Number details shall be linked with the Departmental One Time Registration, mandatorily,” read the official notification.

“The candidates those who have already furnished details in One Time Registration must update by entering Aadhaar details. Candidates should submit their applications in online mode only. Another mode of applications will not be accepted and they will be rejected, even if the cost of application is enclosed with them,” it added.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission: Important Dates

• Date of issue of the notification: January 8, 2021

• Last date of online application: January 29, 2021 (11.59 PM)

• Mode of application submission: Online

TNPSC Departmental Exam: Age Limit

Applicants applying for the Departmental Examination should be 16 years of age.

TNPSC Departmental Exam: Application Fee

Applicants will be required to pay the examination fee of Rs 200 for each examination and Rs 300 registration fee online via online banking/ debit card/ credit card.

TNPSC Departmental Exam: Examination Centre

Applicants should appear for the examination in the capital of the district where they are employed and to appear at another examination centre, the applicant should have the clearance of the Commission, which is conditional on those who are not employed. Requests for transfer of examination centre will not be accepted once the applicants have applied.

TNPSC Departmental Exam: Exam Schedule

The morning exam will be held between 9.30 am and 2.30 pm and the applicants will have to reach the examination hall at 9.00 am. All the candidates reaching the examination centre after the commencement of the exams will be not be allowed to enter.