1-min read

TNPSC aims to fill a total of 1199 vacancies in various departments including the Jaffna Officer, Municipal Commissioner and Assistant Division Officer in Tamil Nadu.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 3:03 PM IST
TNPSC Group 2 2018 Answer Keys Likely to be Announced This Week
(Image: News18.com)
Around 6,26,726 candidates sat for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Interview Posts) for Group 2, which was conducted on Sunday. TNPSC aims to fill a total of 1199 vacancies in various departments including the Jaffna Officer, Municipal Commissioner and Assistant Division Officer in Tamil Nadu.

The examination took place in over 2000 centres across Tamil Nadu.

The examination officials said that the answer keys for the examination will be published on the official website - tnpsc.gov.in - within this week.

In Madurai district, 25,419 candidates appeared for the examination. Meanwhile, in Dindigul 12,579 candidates took the examination.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the examination. Officials said that flying squad and station inspection officer were deployed to ensure that the examination was conducted smoothly.
