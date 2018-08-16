English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2018 Certificate Upload Link to be Available from 30 August 2018, Read Notification Here
Candidates can read the notification in regards to the Certificate Upload for TNPSC Group 4 and VAO Combined Civil Services Examination 2018 at their website.
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2018 Certificate Verification link for uploading certificates is scheduled to be made available from 30 August 2018 by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in.
The Certificate Upload process will continue till 18 September 2018.
‘After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling to allot the post and Unit/Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position’ read the official recruitment advertisement.
Candidates can read the notification in regards to the Certificate Upload for TNPSC Group 4 and VAO Combined Civil Services Examination 2018 at the url given below:
http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/press/2018_pressrelease_gr_iv_cv_upload_date_chg.pdf
TN PSC will call the qualified candidates in 1:3 ratio for CV. The qualified candidates need to upload the following certificates to be eligible to appear for the certificate verification process:
1. TNPSC Group 4 and VAO Combined Civil Services Examination 2018 Admit Card
2. Copy of Online Application Form
3. Aadhaar Card
4. Voters ID
5. HSC or Class 12th mark sheet
6. SSC or Class 10th mark sheet
7. Certificate of Physical Fitness
TNPSC aims to fill 9351 vacancies for the post of VAO, Junior Assistant, Steno-Typist, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Typist in various departments of the state including Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.
The Commission had organized the Group 4 and VAO Combined Civil Services Examination in the month of February 2018, earlier this year, and had released the results of the same last month, as per which, approximately 14 lakh candidates have qualified out of 17.53 lakh candidates who had appeared for the Group 4 and VAO Examination 2018.
