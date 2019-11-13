Take the pledge to vote

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 Declared at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Result via Direct Link

The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group 4) Result 2019 was uploaded by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on their official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Trending Desk

November 13, 2019
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 Declared at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Result via Direct Link
TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 on Tuesday. The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group 4) Result 2019 was uploaded by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on their official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for the examination are advised to check their TN Public Service Commission Group 4 Result from the official website. Candidates should keep their hall ticket number handy while checking their score on the website.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission was supposed to release TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 in December. The board conducted the examination on September 1. Around 15 lakh applicants had filled in the registration form for the examination.

Candidates can download their TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 via direct links as well. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has activated two server links for downloading the result.

TN Public Service Commission Group 4 Result 2019: Steps to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Latest Result

Step 3: Look for TNPSC Group 4 result 2019

Step 4: A new window will open, click on any of the two server links

Step 5: Enter registration number

Step 6: Download your Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 4 Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference

